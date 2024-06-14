No damages for family of pedestrian-vehicle victims

Jun. 13—GOSHEN — The city of Elkhart will not be paying for damages to relatives of three people killed in a pedestrian-vehicle crash in August 2017.

Years after the crash resulting in the death of Shawn M. Wolcott, 22, Hillsdale, Michigan, Courtney Jo Smith, 11, Elkhart, and 8-month-old Dolly Smith, the family's trial for damages finally made it to court and the jury at Elkhart County Circuit Court did not rule in their favor.

The suit was filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court by attorneys representing Bradley Smith and Allison Mikel-Smith and family members of Courtney Smith, Dolly Smith and Shawn Wolcott. The filing came about two months after criminal cases from the crash were resolved.

Wolcott, 22, Courtney Smith, 11, and 8-month-old Dolly Smith were killed while Bradley Smith and Allison Mikel-Smith were injured when a car drove over a curb and plowed into the group as they walked along Beardsley Avenue near Cassopolis Street Aug. 27, 2017.

Leonard Grosswiler, the car's driver, was sentenced in December to 10 years in prison for causing the crash and then trying to cover it up. His wife, Penelope Grosswiler, was also sentenced to two years in jail for lying to investigators.

The civil suit alleged that the city of Elkhart "was careless and negligent" for not maintaining the sidewalk at Beardsley and Cassopolis in a safe condition, and that the city failed to install adequate advance warning signs or markings to alert motorists that the eastbound lanes of Beardsley shift to a single lane just east of the intersection with Cassopolis.

During opening statements, plaintiff attorney Edward Chester said the family should get $5 million, but later on another attorney for the team suggested that Thomas Vetne perhaps $15 million would be more appropriate.

Three days into the trial, the plantiff attorneys rested their case on Wednesday. Following plaintiff delivery, the city's defense team called their first and only witness, Civic Engineer Gordon Meth.

Meth told the court that he didn't find the intersection at Beardsley to be unsafe for pedestrians.

"My opinion is that the roadway met applicable standards," he said.

He explained that the road, widening for the left turn lane, necessitates the road then narrowing after the intersection and to the east of Cassopolis Street, and right-of-way alignment shifts.

"The shifting taper, I determined to be 13.5 feet for every one foot," he said. "That equates to a design speed of approximately 40 miles per hour and the posted speed is 30 miles per hour."

However, on Tuesday, the jury was told by plaintiff witnesses that the taper rate was 3.2 to 3.1.

"The actual shift that takes place really needs to be studied in the context of stop line to receiving throat," Meth said. He claimed that as a driver approaches the intersection, the immediate focus would be on where they are traveling to and that the 3.2 to 3.1 taper was in a section of unused pavement not allocated as part of the road.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound though, and the unused pavement is on the other.

Meth said that Leonard Grosswiler, the car's driver, said he knew about the alignment shift and had driven it dozens of times, but on that day, he fell asleep at the wheel.

Chester claimed that markings and edge lines would have prevented the accident.

"The object markings and edge lines are not self-enforcing," Meth said.

Meth claimed that some suggestions offered are prohibited to ensure uniforming and confusion by drivers. Instead, he said the yellow center line separating traffic and curb lines would adequately indicate where the roadway was.

"The curb line which was directly in front of the approaching lane and the center line on the receiving through were the main visual clues, furthermore there was the lane line itself for how they were supposed to approach through the intersection," he said.

"Traffic control devices themselves do not control behavior — they are visual and therefore they have to be interpreted and seen," he added.

During cross, Chester argued that depending on what part of the intersection is used to determine the taper, the ratio would be different, as the road jogs inward barely through the intersection.

Chester claimed that the right-of-way engineer for the city of Elkhart at the time, Jeff Schaffer, said in his disposition that the intersection was designed more than 100 years ago. The defense attempted to object several times as Chester told the story of the history of the intersection, but the judge sustained all of them.

Chester argued per Schaffer's testimony, the intersection had no changes from 1997 when the city took it over through the fatal day in 2017.

Meth confirmed that to stay in proper alignment at the intersection, drivers have to shift vehicles around six feet.

Chester said entering the intersection, it's about a 45-degree jog before straightening out again and that jog is right where the deaths happened.

"I would agree that a driver is required to shift alignment through that intersection," Meth said. "Sidewalks accommodate pedestrians. If there were pedestrians present, they could be struck."

Chester also argued that the yellow paint at the curb had faded, and Meth agreed.

"There's no requirement to paint curbs," he noted.

Chester also argued that guard rails or guide rails would have protected pedestrians, but Meth also argued that guard rails at intersections would be hazardous to the vehicle.

"A guardrail is an inappropriate object to protect pedestrians," Meth said. "The purpose would be to align vehicles. The sidewalks are a separate and distinct issue."

During closing arguments, Vetne claimed that while not reported by police, the city must have known the roadway was a concern.

"Do we think the Grosswilers were the only ones to have this problem?" Vetne said. "You just need to have eyes to see that this is a problem. Who thought that it would be good idea to deposit pedestrians in the middle of eastbound traffic without warning drivers that they could be there?"

He argued that Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno himself warned every single person who entered the witness box for testimony to note the step at the swinging door.

"Did the city do that for the people that use this sidewalk? No," Vetne said. He also noted that surrounding the road, there is city property, but none of the property is at the jog, instead, there are flexible delineators and overgrown vegetation.

"If any significant property was at that jog in the road, there would sure be a signal to drivers," he argued. "But that's the one spot where the is no city property. It's almost as if someone knew you can't put property there because it would get hit... From it's actions, it sure seems like the city knew that was a problem... The least it could have done for people is exercise is duty to people by putting up signs."

Defense attorney for the city Matthew Knight argued, though, that if the families were not suing the Grosswilers in the case, why are they suing the city?

"The plaintiffs are claiming the city should have done something differently," Knight said. "After every single accident that occurs on God's green earth, you can look back and say what if this what if that?" But that is not what the law requires in this case to be proven. Not 'could have something been done differently.' The law requires 'negligence.'"

Knight argued that 12,000 cars pass through the area every day and there has not been a single other report.

"Signs don't mean a thing if people are not awake and paying attention," Knight said.

TYLER J. MCPHAILA man who was arrested following a traffic stop in September 2023 will spend four years in prison.

Tyler McPhail, 27, was arrested Sept. 13, 2023 on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Level 5 Felony; Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun by a felon, a Level 5 Felony; and Refusal to Identify, a Class C Misdemeanor.

Police say McPhail was stopped after beginning to pass through a crosswalk in front of an officer's vehicle when he did not have the right of way.

McPhail and the woman he was with continued to place their hands in their sweatshirt pockets after the officer, who was discussing how crosswalks work with them, instructed them not to, so the officer conducted a pat down. The officer found a gun in McPhail's pants waistband.

McPhail originally attempted to identify as Kristopher Knoff, but dispatch told him there was no such individual in the Indiana BMV system. McPhail admitted his name to the officer and confirmed warrants in Niles, Michigan, and St. Joseph County.

McPhail's backpack was searched during his arrest. Officers found a baggy of eight Adderall pills.

McPhail pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court to two years at the Indiana Department of Corrections for Possession of a Controlled Substance; and four years for Possession of a Handgun as a felon. Both counts run concurrently.

DOUG B. STREETMANA man who allegedly attacked his uncle and accused him of sleeping with his mother was sentenced by plea agreement to a total of eight years, though much of them won't be served in prison.

Initially charged with burglary resulting in bodily injury, intimidation, criminal mischief, and domestic battery, Doug B. Streetman pleaded guilty to burglary, a Level 3 felony; intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. The charge of criminal mischief was dropped.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were informed on Feb. 17, 2023, that the caller's cousin, Doug Streetman, 36, had entered his uncle David Streetman's home in the 23000 block of Farmington Avenue by breaking the window and that he was drunk. David told police upon arrival that he'd been punched in the face several times, the affidavit reads, and that his nephew Doug had accused him of sleeping with Doug's mother, and threatened to kill him, leaving the property in a car that was registered to someone else. Due to injuries including blood on his face and a bruised jaw, it was presumed that Streetman entered the home through the broken window, the affidavit reads.

Streetman was sentenced to eight years with two to be served at the Indiana Department of Corrections, two on home detention, and four on reporting probation.

The vehicle was located in the 59000 block of C.R. 113 still running. Officers were advised that Streetman was there and permitted inside. Streetman was then arrested.

TIMOTHY ESTEPPE

On Nov. 19, 2023 a woman told police that she'd heard Esteppe, 58, tell her mother to get in the car, or he would assault her, stating if he couldn't have her, no one could. They were outside of her home in the 59000 block of C.R. 113. The woman did get in the car and her daughter called for help and so did her sister.

Esteppe and the woman left before law enforcement arrived but the daughter called back to inform that someone told her they'd see the two driving near C.R. 5 and C.R. 6. Her mother called and told her they were at the Taco Bell drive-thru on Nappanee Street, where police conducted a traffic stop on Esteppe's vehicle as they left the parking lot.

The woman, who said she'd only agreed to get into the vehicle and drive around with him because she was scared, also told police that Esteppe had illegal substances behind the vehicle's radio.

Behind the radio, police found 17 grams of meth, 3 grams of marijuana, and a glass pipe.

During sentencing, it was noted that Esteppe initially, in his presentence investigation, appeared to lay blame for the drugs on the woman but said he was willing to take the fall, but at his sentencing hearing on Thursday, he told Elkhart County Superior Court 3 Judge Teresa Cataldo that everything was his. He was sentenced to four years at the Indiana Department of Corrections with one year to be served at the Elkhart County Jail and three on reporting probation.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.