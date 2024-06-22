No crowd, no notes, no interruptions: Fmr. presidential candidate discusses impact of new debate rules
Gen. Wesley Clark, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss the upcoming presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, including the significance of new debate rules such as the use of muted microphones for the first time. They also discuss Trump’s bizarre comments about naming a monument after Rev. Sharpton during the Freedom Conference in Washington D.C. on Saturday.