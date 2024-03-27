No criminal charges to be filed against driver who hit, killed SC crossing guard

No criminal charges will be filed against a driver who hit and killed a Fort Mill crossing guard last week.

On the afternoon of March 21, police said a driver hit 61-year-old Stanley Brucker. He was working as a crossing guard on Springfield Parkway outside of Fort Mill Elementary School.

Brucker was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

>> Brucker’s family has created a GoFundMe to help pay for their expenses as they travel for his funeral. Click here to contribute.

On Wednesday, police said they decided not to bring charges against the driver after consulting with the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Police didn’t share what led up to the crash or why they aren’t pursuing charges.

No further information was released.

