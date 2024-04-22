No contested primary races for Congress or state House

Apr. 22—Crawford County has its congressional district seat up for election as well as three seats representing the county in Pennsylvania's General Assembly this year, but there are no contested races in Tuesday's primary.

Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District consists of all of Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Butler and Lawrence counties and part of Venango County.

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican from Butler, is seeking his party's nomination for an eighth term in Congress.

On the Democratic Party ballot, Preston Nouri, an entrepreneur from Erie, is only candidate for that party's nomination.

In Pennsylvania's General Assembly, the 6th District, 64th District and 65th District seats represent different portions of Crawford County.

In the 6th District, Brad Roae, a Republican from East Mead Township and the current representative, is unopposed for the Republican nomination for a 10th term.

On the Democratic Party ballot, Michael C. Walker, a Democrat from West Mead Township, is the only candidate to file for that party's nomination. He is a child protective services aide with Vallonia Industries of Meadville, and chief of operations with Blissful Meads LLC of Meadville.

In the 64th District, R. Lee. James, a Republican from Oil City and the current representative, is unopposed for the Republican nomination for a seventh term. No Democratic candidate filed for that district.

In the 65th District, Kathy L. Rapp, a Republican from Warren and the current representative, is unopposed for the Republican nomination for an 11th term. No Democratic candidate filed for that district.

