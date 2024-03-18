No classes for some today in Clark County due to threat from homicide investigation, police say

There are no classes for some students in Clark County today due to a threat stemming from a homicide investigation on Sunday.

The Springfield City School District announced the closure on social media citing an “ongoing investigation” and information received from Springfield Police Division.

News Center 7 previously reported on Sunday that during a homicide investigation on South Center Street Sunday, police found possible threats in the district, according to Sgt. James Byron with Springfield Police Division.

Springfield CTC and Clark State College also announced on social media that they each be closed today.

“The district has received information from local law enforcement regarding an ongoing investigation,” Springfield CTC said. “Though we do not believe the CTC is at risk, we do believe closure will ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

Clark State College also announced that all classes and activities were canceled today, this includes online classes.

News Center 7 reported Sunday that Springfield Police and medics were called to the 800 block of South Center Street on initial reports of a shooting.

Police confirmed that they are investigating it as a homicide.

When they showed up, they found possible threats to students in the district. They also had to wait for a warrant to get inside.

The first thing is going to be about process the scene, collect the evidence involved, and then we’ve talked to several family members here,” said Sgt. Bryon. “We’re going to continue working this case.”

When they found the threat, they advised Springfield City Schools to close.

“This is still obviously a very beginning investigation,” he told News Center 7 on Sunday. “If anybody has information that’s related to this, we would certainly like them to give us a call.”

Springfield City School students will know by noon today if their other activities will be canceled today, but for now, the district still plans to keep those as scheduled.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone has been taken into custody.

