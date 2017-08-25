"No-Cheat" Cheesecake!?

Can you really have your health and your cheesecake too? "MasterChef Junior" semifinalist Chef Jimmy has created a delicious and nutritious alternative to the decadent dessert.

Taste testers ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork, Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon, and Rosie Mercado agree that this cheesecake is a winner. Rosie has to check with Dr. Stork to make sure it’s really allowed on her Lose the Belly Diet program!

Chef Jimmy reveals the ingredients to his treat. Everything is natural and packed with nutrition – and free of artificial sweeteners and refined sugar. Dates are his secret weapon for sweetness and satisfaction.

Dr. Stork says it has everything he looks for in a healthy snack – fiber and protein!

Recipe:

Ingredients - Makes 6 Jars (8 oz.)

For the Crust:

1 ½ cups dates, pitted

1 ½ cups cashews, raw unsalted

1/8 tsp salt

1 tbsp. warm water

For the Cheesecake:

1 tbsp. gelatin

¼ cup warm water

2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced

1 cup dates, pitted

2 cups cottage cheese

3/8 cup Greek yogurt (plain or vanilla)

¾ tsp vanilla extract

Directions

1. First to make the crust add the dates, cashews, and salt to a blender or food processor, and mix until loose balls form, add warm water to help mixture come together. Put about a tablespoon of the mixture into each jar and press down into the bottom, then set aside.

2. Next, in a small mixing bowl, combine the gelatin and warm water and mix until dissolved and set aside.

3. Place dates in the blender and mix until finely chopped, add the strawberries and blend together until the strawberries and dates are both finely chopped. Add the cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, and vanilla and blend until creamy. Next, add the gelatin mixture to the blender and mix again until combined. Pour the mixture into the prepared jars and refrigerate overnight, or you can freeze for a thicker consistency.

4. Serve with fresh strawberries and enjoy!







