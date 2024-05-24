No charges for man accused of breaking into ex's Dayton apartment, stabbing her

May 23—A man is no longer facing charges after he reportedly attacked and stabbed his ex girlfriend last month in her Dayton apartment.

A Montgomery County grand jury on Thursday ignored charges in the case against Jeffrey Ball Jr., 46, of Dayton.

He had been charged in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts each of felonious assault and aggravated burglary, according to court records.

Just before 11 p.m. April 25, Dayton police responded to a reported burglary at an East Hudson Avenue apartment.

Officers arrived to find a woman with blood on her hands, arms, face and clothing. She told police her ex, Ball, broke into her apartment through a window and stabbed her, according to court documents.

The woman reportedly had returned to her apartment to find Ball upstairs.

"(She) said Ball Jr. came forward and attacked her," an affidavit read. "(She) was also stabbed in the forehead. (She) tried to fight back by grabbing the knife and it cut her finger."

Ball fled and an officer found him in a nearby alley with blood on his clothing.

Ball said he had been stabbed as well and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to court records.