No charges to be filed in a North Carolina bear cub selfie incident
Wildlife officials in North Carolina say no charges will be filed against the people who pulled two bear cubs out of a tree, apparently to take selfies with them.
Ryan Garcia showed up for Saturday night’s fight against Devin Haney in New York as a 6-1 underdog. He also showed up several pounds heavy, towing behind him what seemed to be some heavy psychological baggage. And then he won.
More than 8,000 shoppers rave about this cushion.
These are today's mortgage rates. Interest costs are on the rise for home shoppers nationwide. Lock in your rate today.
Former Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Roman Gabriel died at the age of 83. He was the NFL MVP in 1969.
Tesla has slashed the prices of its Model Y, X and S vehicles by $2,000 each. The company announced the price cut for US buyers on X. It also said it's ending its referral program benefits in all markets.
Vector databases are all the rage, judging by the number of startups entering the space and the investors ponying up for a piece of the pie. The proliferation of large language models (LLMs) and the generative AI (GenAI) movement have created fertile ground for vector database technologies to flourish. While traditional relational databases such as Postgres or MySQL are well-suited to structured data -- predefined data types that can be filed neatly in rows and columns -- this doesn't work so well for unstructured data such as images, videos, emails, social media posts, and any data that doesn't adhere to a predefined data model.
Fed Chair Jay Powell and other Fed officials struck a more hawkish stance this past week, setting off a new debate across Wall Street about how the rest of 2024 could play out.
Microsoft Research Asia has unveiled a new experimental AI tool called VASA-1 that can take a still image of a person — or the drawing of one — and an existing audio file to create a lifelike talking face out of them in real time.
Longtime NFL executive Bill Tobin has died at the age of 83. He was a general manager for the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts, and ran the Detroit Lions' player personnel department during his career.
Tesla has issued a recall for around 3,878 Cybertruck vehicles, a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notice has revealed.
One of the green jackets Arnold Palmer was awarded for winning the Masters was among the items stolen from Augusta National Golf Club over a 13-year span, according to a report.
Cooper, now 67, spent 42 days with the Braves in 1980, falling one day short of the minimum.
Apple has removed the Meta-owned end-to-end encrypted messaging app WhatsApp from its App Store in China following a government order citing national security concerns, the news agency Reuters reported Friday. Meta's newer, Twitter-esque text-based social networking app, Threads, has also been pulled from the App Store for the same reason, it said. "The Cyberspace Administration of China ordered the removal of these apps from the China storefront based on their national security concerns," Apple said in a statement sent to the news agency.
The podcast host and social media influencer was surprised to learn that people thought the compromising imagery was real.
Taylor's Threads account, and her first post, are going live around midnight.
Midas, a fintech startup that allows people in Turkey to invest in U.S. and Turkish equities, says it has raised $45 million in a funding round led by Portage of Canada. The startup is aimed at Turkey’s retail investor market and claims to have more than 2 million users.
China's Cyberspace Administration ordered Apple to pull Threads and WhatsApp from its App Store in the country, the company said.
The Detroit Lions revealed new uniforms inspired by Ford Mustang's hood stripes and Ford Bronco's retro design as the team looks to defend its NFC North title.
The former employee was a warehouse coordinator in charge of Masters memorabilia.
Although subscriber metrics are an important signal to Wall Street that show how quickly a company is growing, Netflix isn't the first company to do this.