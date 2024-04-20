No charges to be filed in a North Carolina bear cub selfie incident

TechCrunch

Vector databases are all the rage, judging by the number of startups entering the space and the investors ponying up for a piece of the pie. The proliferation of large language models (LLMs) and the generative AI (GenAI) movement have created fertile ground for vector database technologies to flourish. While traditional relational databases such as Postgres or MySQL are well-suited to structured data -- predefined data types that can be filed neatly in rows and columns -- this doesn't work so well for unstructured data such as images, videos, emails, social media posts, and any data that doesn't adhere to a predefined data model.