No charges filed in deadly south Charlotte shooting

A deadly shooting at a south Charlotte apartment complex was justified, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Wednesday.

Police said 43-year-old James Perry was shot multiple times on Feb. 24 at the Granite Pointe apartments on Deep Rock Circle off East Arrowood Road. He died at the scene.

On Wednesday, CMPD said they consulted with the District Attorney’s Office and decided not to charge anyone in the case. The homicide has been ruled justified.

No further information about the case has been released.

