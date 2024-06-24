No charges filed against officer who fatally shot man in Grand Chute in April

GRAND CHUTE – The officer who fatally shot a man in Grand Chute in April will not face any charges, the Outagamie County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

William Jae Kil Nelson, 22, died of injuries he sustained after he was shot by Sgt. Ellis Brooks of the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the shooting and provided information to Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis, who determined no charges would be filed.

According to the DCI's case report, Grand Chute police officers were called to the Flagstone Bar at 2820 W. Prospect Ave., just before 6 p.m. April 12 for a report that a man had crashed his vehicle into other parked vehicles in the bar's parking lot and was threatening people with a knife. Two officers from the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office who overheard the call on dispatch also responded to the scene.

The officers, Brooks and Deputy Noah Yeck, who was on his eighth day of field training, were in the same squad car, according to the case report.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found Nelson in the road on West Prospect Avenue, west of Starboard Drive. He was holding a knife, the case report says.

Footage from Brooks' and the deputy's body cameras show that Brooks repeatedly ordered Nelson to "get down on the ground," while Nelson continued walking toward the two officers.

In an interview after the shooting, Brooks told investigators Nelson was ignoring commands, which was "out of the ordinary" and "very bizarre," the DCI case report says.

Brooks said "he believed Nelson's behavior potentially stemmed from a drug-induced reaction or possibly a mental health crisis," the report says.

As Nelson continued advancing toward the officers, Brooks told the deputy to prepare his Taser, while Brooks held his gun ready.

Brooks told investigators Nelson "was hyper focused" on the deputy "even though Sgt. Brooks was the one giving commands," the report says. When Nelson began running at the officers while holding the knife, the deputy deployed his Taser and Brooks fired his gun.

Nelson was taken by ambulance to the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. He died April 19.

Following the shooting, Brooks was placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

Brooks has about 10 years of experience with the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office, five of which as a sergeant. Nelson has about 1½ years of law enforcement experience, according to the DOJ.

Nelson's parents told investigators their son had a history of mental health issues and had previously received in-patient treatment for mental health and substance abuse. They said Nelson had started a new job the day of the shooting, and was "manic" the night before.

