No candidates on ballot for two seats on Androscoggin County Commission

May 3—AUBURN — Two of the three seats on the Androscoggin County Commission up for election this year will have no candidates on the primary ballot in June.

Republican Terri Kelly of Mechanic Falls and Democrat Edouard Plourde of Lewiston are stepping down.

No one has stepped up to replace them and the deadline to get on the ballot has passed. No official write-in candidate has yet to register with the Maine Secretary of State's office.

Kelly is completing her second term representing District 6, which includes Mechanic Falls, Poland and the outer portion of Auburn that borders Durham, Poland, Minot and Turner. Kelly, who could not be reached for comment, is vice chairman of the commission.

Plourde, who was appointed to the board in 2021 following the resignation of Noel Madore, won a 2022 race against Bret Martel to finish the final two years of Madore's four-year term. Plourde, a former Lewiston city councilor, said it's time to step away. He represents District 1, which includes downtown Lewiston and part of the city between Webster Street and Lisbon Street as far as Alfred Plourde Parkway.

The third commission seat up for election is District 4, which includes Lisbon, Sabattus and Wales. Republican Garret Mason of Lisbon is running for reelection. A former majority leader in the Maine State Senate, he was appointed to his seat in early in 2022 and defeated Greg Bianconi in November 2022 to complete the final two years of the term.

Mason is running unopposed in the June Republican primary and has no Democrat or Independent challenger for November.

The other members of the board include Chairman Sally Christner of Turner, Brian Ames and Roland Poirier, both of Lewiston, and Andrew Lewis of Auburn. They will be up for election in 2026.

