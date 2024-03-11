No cams allowed: Airbnb bans the use of indoor security cameras in its rentals

To increase guest privacy, Airbnb announced Monday that all indoor security cameras in its rentals are now banned.

Previously, indoor cameras were allowed in “public spaces and common areas” like hallways and living rooms but not in sleeping areas and bathrooms. Cameras had to be “clearly visible” and disclosed in the listing.

“Our goal was to create new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb,” Airbnb’s Head of Community Policy and Partnerships, Juniper Downs, said in a statement.

“These changes were made in consultation with our guests, hosts and privacy experts, and we’ll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community.”

The new ban will take effect on April 30 and includes all indoor cameras, regardless of their purpose or whether they’re turned off.

If someone sees a security camera inside their rental, they can report the violation to Airbnb and an investigation will be conducted. Airbnb said it can remove the listing or account as a result.

The ban does not cover security cameras in spaces like hotel lobbies or restaurants.

Doorbell cameras or noise decibel monitors – which assess sound levels but do not record audio – will still be allowed since they serve as an “effective, privacy-protective way for hosts to monitor security for their home and get ahead of issues like unauthorized parties,” the announcement said.

Airbnb hosts are required to disclose if they have any outdoor cameras and where the cameras are located before booking.

However, outdoor cameras in areas where “there’s a greater expectation of privacy,” such as an outdoor shower or sauna, will be prohibited.

Fellow vacation rental company Vrbo said in a statement on Monday that cameras that capture the inside of a property, whether inside or outside, have been disallowed since 2022. Outdoor cameras, especially those that overlook pools, also need to be disclosed.

