No break in gloomy weather covering Bucks County and South Jersey on Wednesday, May 15

The generally gloomy conditions that has gripped the Bucks County-South Jersey region the past few days won't ease any on Wednesday, May 15, as another round of daylong rains are expected on both sides of the Delaware River.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

What’s the weather in Bucks County?

It will rain for most of the day on Wednesday, when temperatures will only hover in the mid 60s, several degrees cooler than the average seasonal temperature of 73 degrees, said Amanda Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"Showers will continue from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning," Lee said. "There is a good chance of showers through much of the day Wednesday and into the evening hours Wednesday night."

Lee said even given the recent rain and the rain in the forecast, there isn't a concern about any coastal or urban flooding in Bucks County.

What’s the weather in South Jersey?

Similar conditions will persist in South Jersey on Wednesday, as it will rain throughout the day, holding temperatures to the low to mid 60s.

Lee also confirmed there are no worries of flooding in South Jersey, in spite of the recent rain.

"There won't be any concerns with winds or flooding in South Jersey; it's more just the issues that come with dreary, rainy days," Lee said. "There will be lots of off-and-on showers, but no major concerns for anything significant."

Forecasts for Bucks County and South Jersey

Lee said conditions will only marginally improve on Thursday.

"By Thursday, we should see a decrease in the chances for showers and we should begin to dry out," Lee said. "And it will be dry on Friday, before the potential for rain and showers increases again over the weekend."

Any rain on Thursday in Bucks County will likely occur during the mid-morning hours, according to the National Weather Service's 7-day outlook for Bucks County.

Seasonal temperatures and some sunshine should return on Friday, when it will be partly sunny and a seasonal 73 degrees.

It looks like the weekend has the potential to be a washout in Bucks County, however.

Rain is expected Saturday afternoon, as temperatures will drop a bit, back to a daytime high of 67 degrees.

More rain is expected on Sunday in Bucks County, but temperatures will moderate a bit and reach the mid 70s.

There is les of a chance — 40% — of rain in South Jersey on Thursday, but it will still be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures holding in the mid 60s, according to the National Weather Service's 7-day outlook for South Jersey.

Sunshine is expected to peep through mostly cloudy skies over South Jersey on Friday, boosting temperatures to the low 70s.

The National Weather Service's 7-day outlook for South Jersey calls for a mixed-bag weekend forecast for South Jersey.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s, as there will be a chance of pop-up showers throughout the day.

It will be more of the same on Sunday in South Jersey, when it will again be mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper 60s.

The trend of lower than average daytime temperatures will continue throughout the Bucks County-South Jersey region on Wednesday, May 15. Next chance for any sustained sunshine is Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: What to expect from Bucks County, South Jersey weather on Wed., May 15