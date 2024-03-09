No bond for man accused of hate crime in Tampa dog park shooting

TAMPA — A man accused of a hate crime in the shooting death of a gay man at a West Tampa dog park last month made his first appearance in court before a Hillsborough County judge Saturday morning after being charged with second-degree murder.

The arrest of Gerald Declan Radford came more than a month after the shooting left John Walter Lay dead and his friends and family seeking justice.

Radford, who appeared via video screen before Judge Darren Farfante, has claimed self-defense and retained counsel. In a news release, prosecutors said their investigation found “Radford was the aggressor and was motivated by the fact that the victim was a gay man.”

Friends and family previously told the Tampa Bay Times that Lay had been harassed and threatened by Radford, who used homophobic slurs, for months.

The judge Saturday said there was probable cause for the charges against Radford. He is being held without bond and a pretrial detention hearing has been set for Wednesday.