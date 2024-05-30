No bail for man charged in fatal shooting at North Marion Middle School parking lot

The man accused of shooting another man numerous times and then repeatedly punching his lifeless body in front of multiple witnesses, including children, at a school parking lot last week will continue to be held without bail, a judge decided on Thursday.

Prosecutors from the State Attorney's Office announced a day after the May 22 shooting death of Joseph James Juarez Coles that they intended to seek pre-trial detention for Roderick Kelvin Watson Jr.

Circuit Judge Tim McCourt, who presided over Thursday afternoon's hearing, said he had concerns about the details of the crime, including the fact that it was carried out in broad daylight in front of people.

Circuit Judge Timothy McCourt denied bail for Roderick Kelvin Watson Jr. The judge held the hearing Thursday inside his courtroom at the Marion County Judicial Center in Ocala.

The judge said the savage beating of the victim concerned him. He said there's a danger to the community if Watson is released. The victim's children were among those children present. The judge felt if Watson was released on bail, he could have contact with them, and that would jeopardize the case's integrity.

Lawyers make their cases in front of the judge

Watson's lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Kathryn Hamilton, argued her client does not have an extensive criminal history, was cooperative with law enforcement, and were calm and forthright in assisting deputies to recover the firearm.

Hamilton said Watson would not flee the county and has ties to the community. If Watson was released on bond, the court could impose protection for the witnesses.

Assistant Public Defender Kathryn Hamilton and her client Roderick Kelvin Watson Jr. in court on Thursday.

Assistant State Attorney Sasha Kidney told the court if Watson was to be released, then he could affect the case by having contact with the children and their mother. Sheriff's deputies said the children's mother is Watson's fiancée.

At the first appearance hearing in this case, a judge told Watson he cannot have any contact with the woman. The same judge denied bail for Watson.

Kidney said Watson has a failure to appear for a court appearance for driving while license suspended. He also has no significant connection to the community, has only been living in Marion County for three years, he admitted to committing the crime. The prosecutor said Watson's behavior was extremely egregious, reckless and dangerous.

In court, she showed a short video of a man, believed to be Watson, beating someone lying on the ground.

Assistant State Attorney Sasha Kidney in court on Thursday.

A handcuffed Watson stood beside his lawyer watching the video. Asked by the judge if he wanted to say anything, Watson said no. Watson has been charged with second-degree murder.

About the shooting

Shortly after 6 p.m. on May 22, deputies were called to North Marion Middle School in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Watson sitting on a bench. Approaching Watson, he put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.

File photo of the North Marion Middle School shooting on May 22.

Watson told deputies the gun was in an older model weapon. Authorities said Coles was transported to HCA Ocala Florida Hospital, where he died. He was 32. At the time of the shooting, the school was hosting an end-of-year awards ceremony inside that was attended by parents and students.

Watson's fiancée told law enforcement that Coles attended the ceremony. She, Watson and Coles were discussing who would have the children.

The woman said Coles wanted to take the children with him. She said Coles grabbed her arm when Watson, who was in the vehicle, got out and shot Coles. After shooting Coles, the woman said, Watson, 34, punched the victim several times.

File picture of the May 22 North Marion Middle School shooting.

Other witnesses saw the shooting. One witness told deputies that Watson showed no remorse and looked happy.

Parents and children had to remain inside until it was safe to leave the building. Some parents told a Star Banner reporter that they hid in other areas of the building during the shooting. They locked doors and stayed there until they were told to come outside. The parents said they were interviewed by law enforcement before leaving.

Deputies found the 9mm handgun. Coles was shot at least six times in the upper body, officials said. Though Watson declined to be interviewed by detectives, a deputy said Watson claimed the incident was self-defense. Based on witness statements and evidence collected, detectives ruled out self-defense.

