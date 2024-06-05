No bail for man accused of shooting neighbor in Revere Stop & Shop parking lot

A judge has ordered a 20-year-old man accused of shooting his neighbor in a grocery store parking lot to be held without bail.

Chelsea District Court documents said that Jeremy Carl Taylor-Tripp had a feud brewing with his Everett neighbor for a while. In court, investigators said that the fight came to a boil around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Stop and Shop on Squire Road in Revere. They said the victim’s girlfriend was in the car with him, but she denied it.

“Video footage shows the defendant exiting the vehicle engaging in a face-to-face confrontation with the victim and then pulling out a firearm from his waistband and shooting the victim in the torso area,” said Daniel Moynihan, Asst. District Attorney.

Moynihan said witnesses heard Taylor-Tripp yell for people to get back in the car before he took off. Investigators said they used cellphone data to track the suspect to a home in Everett where they called for him over a loudspeaker. They said he surrendered.

Taylor-Tripp’s defense attorney Richard Barrett said he thinks he’ll be exonerated.

“He lives with his girlfriend, their 7-month-old daughter, and his girlfriend’s family,” said Barrett.

Investigators said inside the home they found a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, plus a gray sweatshirt he was allegedly seen wearing in witness video. Court documents show the suspect is facing seven weapons-related charges including armed assault with intent to murder. Investigators said as of Tuesday night the victim was stable.

“Protecting our community is our top priority,” said Chief of Police David J. Callahan. “The collaborative efforts of our detectives and officers, alongside our local and state partners have resulted in the swift arrest of the suspect.”

The judge ordered Taylor-Tripp to be held until a dangerousness hearing on June 11th. He revoked his bail due to another open case the suspect has in Lowell District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

