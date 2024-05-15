No bail for man accused of DUI-manslaughter in crash that killed eight farmworkers

A judge on Wednesday declined to set bail for Bryan Maclean Howard, 41, of Dunnellon, who has been arrested and charged with eight counts of DUI-manslaughter in connection with Tuesday's fatal crash in west Marion County.

On Tuesday Howard was driving the 2001 Ford Ranger pickup truck that sideswiped a bus full of farmworkers, killing eight workers and critically injuring eight more, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The other 37 people on the bus were taken to local hospitals for observation or treatment of minor injuries.

As of Wednesday afternoon law enforcement officials had identified at least six of the eight victims. Their ages range from 20 to 46. The FHP says it is working with the Mexican consulate to confirm the victims' identities and/or to ensure next of kin is notified.

The Star Banner is not publishing the names until next of kin notification is confirmed.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper covers the pickup truck that was involved in Tuesday's fatal crash in west Marion County.

A spokeswoman at Adventhealth Ocala Hospital said on Wednesday that of the 16 patients that were taken to her facility, 14 have been discharged. The other two were transferred to another hospital. HCA said of the nine patients it was treating, seven were listed in critical condition and two in stable condition.

A candlelight vigil for the crash victims was scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at 489 NW 110th Ave.

This was the scene on Wednesday at Cannon Farms, 11801 SW 180th Avenue Road, Dunnellon. This is where the farmworkers were heading on Tuesday when their bus was sideswiped by a pickup truck. Eight workers were killed. "Please pray with us for the families," the sign says, in part.

Cannon Farms in Dunnellon remained closed on Wednesday. That is where the farmworkers were heading to pick watermelons when the crash happened on Tuesday.

According to a U.S. Department of Labor H-2A Agricultural Clearance Order, Cannon Farms contracted laborers to work May 1-June 4, six days a week, at $14.77 an hour. It's possible at least some of the farmworkers aboard the bus may have been employed pursuant to that order.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), which describes itself as the nation's largest and oldest Hispanic civil rights volunteer-based organization, said Tuesday that "officials have confirmed that the workers had the necessary documentation to be employed in Florida."

Affidavit: Howard was 'nonresponsive' at crash scene

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Howard on Tuesday, hours after the fatal crash off State Road 40 West in west Marion County. He was taken into custody at Adventhealth Ocala, where he had been taken for treatment.

The arrest affidavit in the case, which was released on Wednesday, said Howard was "nonresponsive" at the crash scene. His speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and watery.

Troopers interviewed Howard at the hospital. According to a summary in the affidavit, Howard told troopers that the night before the crash, he was hanging out with a friend and smoked marijuana oil. He also said he took three prescribed medications — Klonopin, Lyrica and Clonidine — before going to bed between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.

Howard said he woke up about 5 a.m. Tuesday and left his parents' residence outside of Dunnellon. He said he got into the pickup, which he owns, and was on his way to a methadone clinic in Ocala. Howard said he goes to the clinic regularly for a back condition.

He told troopers he doesn't remember how the crash occurred.

According to the affidavit, Howard said he got out of the truck and a bystander told him he had been involved in a crash. He said he doesn't remember anything about the crash. He said he wasn't trying to pass anyone, and no one tried to cut him off.

A staging area was set up Tuesday after the fatal crash on State Road 40 West. The highway was shutdown for most of the day between U.S. 41 and County Road 328.

He also told troopers that three days before the deadly crash, he was driving his mother's vehicle when it crashed into a tree. Howard said he was trying to avoid hitting an animal. The affidavit doesn't say if Howard was arrested in that case, or where the crash took place.

Howard took and failed a field sobriety exercise given to him at the hospital, troopers said. He was arrested and taken to the county jail.

At the jail, a breath test registered his blood-alcohol content as 0.00%. However, the affidavit also notes that Howard voluntarily provided a blood sample at the hospital for analyzing.

Judge orders Howard held without bail

Howard remained at the Marion County Jail for his Wednesday morning court appearance. He was in the jail's courtroom and appeared via Zoom in front of County Judge LeAnn Mackey-Barnes, who was at the Marion County Judicial Center.

A file photo of County Judge LeAnn Mackey-Barnes

Mackey-Barnes read aloud the charges that Howard faces. An assistant public defender, Tracya N. Smith, was at the judicial center and was appointed to represent Howard. Assistant State Attorney Lillian Rozsa also was at the judicial center for the hearing.

Howard told the judge he has no dependents and has been self-employed doing painting and drywall the past seven or eight months. Howard told the judge he has no assets and $700 in the bank.

Rozsa asked the court to withhold bail for Howard, due to his criminal history, the number of deaths and injuries in the case, and the potential for more criminal charges.

The prosecutor also mentioned the crash that happened three days prior to Tuesday's crash. She did not provide any additional details.

Smith, the assistant public defender, said there was no indication her client would fail to appear for future court appearances if granted bail. She also said he would abide by any of the court's rules.

The judge, citing the nature of the charges, Howard's prior history and the crash that the prosecutor mentioned, decided to hold Howard without bail. His next court date, an arraignment, will be at 9 a.m. June 18.

The Marion County Jail apparently has placed Howard on suicide watch. He was wearing a green protective gown that such inmates wear. No details have been provided.

During his court appearance Wednesday, Howard answered the judge's questions and made no additional statements.

Media members were in the courtroom monitoring the hearing. Aside from them and court personnel, the courtroom was empty.

Arrested driver has a traffic record

As the Star Banner reported on Tuesday, records on file with the Marion County court clerk show that between 2004 and 2019 Howard was cited for numerous traffic-related offenses, including failure to wear seatbelt, driving on a suspended or expired driver's license, failure to stop at a red light, careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

Howard also has been convicted of possessing drug paraphernalia and grand theft.

