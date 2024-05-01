No arrests after teens admit involvement in deadly Kansas City hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City metro family is frustrated five months after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run but not for the reason you may think.

They’re upset that at least two people involved in the crash that took a father’s life are on video admitting their involvement.

Yet there have been no arrests.

“I apologize very much and I’m sorry for your loss I didn’t mean for this to happen, and I take it on my part. I feel so badly sorry I just made a mistake,” one of the teens says to start off the video.

The two teens showed up at James Eatman Jr’s family home. In the days after the crash, admitting to being in the stolen Hyundai that took the man’s life.

The family then turned the video over to detectives but still nothing, five months later.

FOX4 blurred the faces of the young men because they’re teens and they have not yet been charged.

“What I feel is lack of effort or concern from pretty much everybody…We’re twiddling our thumbs around like y’all forget this happened,” James Eatman III said.

This family, not sure what more they can do to get the justice they feel they deserve.

“You know you can kind of say it’s been a blur – trying to stay busy so I don’t have to linger on the fact that he’s not here anymore,” Eatman III said.

The crash happened near 31st and Agnes once Eatman’s car was hit the suspects took off running.

The Kansas City Police Department tells FOX4 “once a subject(s) of interest is identified the process then shifts to presenting the investigative findings to prosecutors for their decision on applicable charges, once those decisions are made then arrests can proceed if applicable.”

For now, this evidence waits to be used by the state, and this family holds on, to a man they say was short in stature, but bigger than life.

“To me he was a superhero and that’s literally from the sense that when I was a child to now there was never nothing that he could not accomplish rather it was something small or something big,” Eatman the III said.

The family says they’ve been given the run around since the very beginning but are hopeful that a referral of charges soon will hit the desk of a prosecutor so they can get closure.

