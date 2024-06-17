No arrests as police name Roseville man fatally shot last week in Payne-Phalen

A man killed in a shooting last week in St. Paul was a 21-year-old from Roseville, police said Monday.

Police as of Monday afternoon had not arrested anyone in Saw Da Por’s killing. Investigators asked anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.

Officers responded to the 800 block of East Maryland Avenue in the Payne-Phalen area around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday after receiving 911 calls. Police found Saw Da Por with multiple gunshot injuries in the rear parking lot of an apartment building at Maryland and Mendota avenues. St. Paul Fire Department medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The homicide was the 12th of the year in St. Paul. There were 17 during the same period last year.

