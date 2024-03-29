No arrests made in separate Anchorage shootings Thursday

Mar. 29—Anchorage police said Friday they had not made any arrests in separate shootings that occurred roughly eight hours apart on Thursday morning.

Samuel Biel, 22, died in the hospital Thursday after he was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the Turnagain neighborhood around 12:05 a.m., police said. The department released few details about the shooting, including whether Biel and the shooter knew each other.

A second man was shot and seriously wounded in an unrelated incident around 8:15 a.m. Thursday in South Anchorage, police said. He was transported to a hospital with critical wounds, police said. Department spokeswoman Amanda Brimanis said she did not have an update on his condition Friday morning.

At least one person was detained for questioning in the shooting, but no arrests had been made as of Friday, according to Brimanis.

The investigations into the shootings were ongoing and police asked anyone with information about either to submit an anonymous tip online or call dispatch at 311, option 1, or 907-786-8900, option 0.