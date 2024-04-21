No arrests made in Mueller-area neighborhood park homicide, police say

A graphic map of Austin showing areas of the city where homicides occurred in 2024.

No arrests have been made in connection with the homicide of a 33-year-old man, who was killed at a Mueller-area neighborhood park in East Austin, on Wednesday night, a news release said.

Tayjay Stephens died after suffering an apparent gunshot wound, the release said. Police found Stephens inside a vehicle, in the parking lot near the basketball court in Bartholomew Park, near East 51st Street and Berkman Drive. He was shot in the abdomen, senior officer Wesley Belcher previously said at a press conference.

Stephens was pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m., after he was taken to a local hospital, the release said. Law enforcement have not provided a motive for the shooting.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Those with information can call the department's tip line, 512-974-TIPS or submit it anonymously via Capital Area Crime Stoppers at austincrimestoppers.org, or by calling (512) 472-8477.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police identify man killed in East Austin neighborhood park