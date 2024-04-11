No arrests made after illegal arcade gambling bust at Bradenton bar, police say

A Bradenton bar owner will not face charges after four video slot machines were seized by Bradenton police officers on Wednesday following a month-long investigation into illegal gambling.

No arrests have been made after four video slot machines were seized by Bradenton police officers on Wednesday following a month-long investigation into illegal gambling.

Detectives received information about the machines and conducted several undercover operations during March alongside Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents at the Pour Decisions Saloon on 430 12th St. W. With the assistance of the Division of Alcohol, Beverage, and Tobacco, the machines were removed from the bar.

Meredith Censullo, Bradenton Police’s public information officer, said that there have been no arrests made in the case and that the bar will remain open. It’s possible that a local, state or federal investigation can be opened up against the bar for criminal charges, but Censullo said that at this point, they have only confiscated the slot machines.

Are slot machines legal? A Florida bar was raided by police for its slot machines. What to know about gambling in Florida

Operating a slot machine without a license is against the law. Business owners could face up to five years in prison and be fined $10,000 per machine for breaking the law. Censullo was unable to confirm if the business owner received any fines.

In September, the Spin City Arcade in Bradenton was shut down following an undercover operation from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office that found 33 arcade-style video slot machines, 62 computers and other electronic equipment, along with $15,000 in illegal proceeds.

As of yet, there hasn’t been a larger investigation into illegal gambling in Bradenton, Censullo said, but sheriff's office detectives have been investigating businesses known as game rooms since May.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Bradenton bar owner will not be arrested after illegal arcade gambling bust, police say