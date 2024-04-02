No arrest made in fatal shooting of 33-year-old man in Peoria

A man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning in Peoria and police continued to investigate the incident into the afternoon. At about 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about a person in the roadway possibly suffering a seizure near 83rd Avenue and West Jefferson Street, according to police. Officers found a man lying in the road, rendered him aid until fire personnel responded and determined he had been shot, police said. The man, identified as Jordan Gonzalez, 33, of Phoenix, died on the scene, according to police.

No arrests had been made, police said. Detectives were trying to determine what led up to what was thought to be an isolated incident between people known to each other, police added.

Road closures on Jefferson Street between 85th Avenue and the Grand Frontage Road were expected for multiple hours, police mentioned.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Peoria police at 623-773-8311.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jordan Gonzalez fatally shot in Peoria; no arrests made