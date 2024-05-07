No ambulances for Gresham stabbing ‘appalling’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When a person was stabbed in Gresham over the weekend, the nearest AMR ambulance was in Clackamas County. So emergency responders from both Gresham police and Portland Fire & Rescue improvised, putting the victim in the back of a police car that rushed to a nearby hospital.

It’s the latest example AMR cites of how Multnomah County’s 2-paramedic rule affects staffing and the ability to respond to similar emergencies.

But it’s not the first time emergency crews had to improvise at a critical moment.

PFR spokesperson Rick Graves told KOIN 6 News they “have about 13 or 14 documented alternative transport situations and that doesn’t include our Community Health Assess Treat Team that have also assisted in transporting. So, maybe upwards of 20.”

AMR, the ambulance provider for Multnomah County, has recently been at odds with the county over their requirement that each ambulance have two paramedics. That, AMR maintains, puts a staffing strain on them since the other surrounding counties only require one paramedic and one EMT.

Recently, the Gresham City Council voted to demand Multnomah County adopt the one paramedic/one EMT model. So far, Multnomah County has not changed its stance.

In a Monday statement to KOIN 6 News, Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said: “What happened over the weekend is not acceptable. People living in Multnomah County and our partners in law enforcement should be able to count on a timely ambulance.”

Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran, May 6, 2024 (KOIN)

KOIN 6 News spoke with County Commissioner Sharon Meieran who said the situation was “outrageous.”

“I think the police already have a hard enough job with what they do without being forced to take on yet another job — to take someone to the hospital who was stabbed and in critical condition. I don’t even know what to say about that. It’s appalling.”

Meieran said she wants the Multnomah County paramedic rule changed.

“I asked for this item calling on the Chair to change the staffing model, called for that to be on the agenda and she refused to put it there.”

