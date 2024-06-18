No air conditioning? Head for these spots in dangerous heat this week

No, it’s not just you. Some parts of New England will feel over 100 degrees Fahrenheit outside this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory and heat watch that will impact the South Shore through Friday evening.

The “feels like” temperature, also known as the heat index, could reach up to between 97 degrees and 105 degrees, forecasters said.

Heat & Humidity build into Thursday with heat index (left) values exceeding 100F in many towns! Uncertainty revolves around the forecast on Friday as scattered showers and thunderstorms may bring earlier relief from the heat. Actual temps climb into the upper 90s by Thursday. pic.twitter.com/alD2Xm8hUa — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 18, 2024

Several South Shore towns and cities are opening cooling centers for residents and visitors needing a place to get out of the heat.

Extreme heat can cause illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke. The weather service advises taking extra precaution by drinking enough fluids, remaining in air-conditioned places, staying out of the sun and keeping in touch with relatives and neighbors. Don’t forget to protect your furry friends, too.

Here is where you can stay cool on the South Shore during this heat wave from June 18-21.

Abington cooling centers

Abington Senior Center, 441 Summer St.: Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The town advises that those seeking shelter from the heat be mindful of ongoing activities at the senior center.

Community room at the Abington Police Station, 215 Central St.: from 2 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Thursday; 2 p.m. Thursday through the end of the heat advisory Friday morning.

Anyone with questions can call the town health department at 781-982-2119.

Braintree cooling centers

Braintree Town Hall, 1 John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Petersen Splash Pad at Watson Park, Gordon Road: Turned on starting noon Tuesday. Daily summer hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Other public buildings like the Braintree Public Library and Senior Center on Cleveland Avenue will also welcome those needing to escape the heat.

Duxbury cooling center

Senior Center, 10 Mayflower St.: Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lunch is available for purchase at the Mayflower Cafe from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hanover cooling centers

The town of Hanover has two cooling centers open. Both will be closed Wednesday due to the Juneteenth holiday.

Hanover Council on Aging, 665 Center St.: Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

John Curtis Free Public Library, 534 Hanover St.: Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who has questions or needs assistance can contact Town Manager Joe Colangelo at 339-214-5303 or email joseph.colangelo@hanover-ma.gov. For emergencies, call 911.

Hanson cooling center

Hanson Public Library and Senior Center, 132 Maquan St.: Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone with questions can contact the Hanson Fire Department business line at 781-293-9571.

Hingham cooling centers

These three cooling centers in the town of Hingham are open during regular business hours. The Center for Active Living and the library will be closed Wednesday due to the Juneteenth holiday.

Hingham Center for Active Living, 224 Central St.; Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hingham Public Library, 66 Leavitt St.: Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

South Shore Country Club Bowling Alley & Golf Simulator Room, 274 South St.: Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For home-bound seniors, limited transportation to the Center for Active Living is available by calling 781-741-1458.

Marshfield cooling centers

The town of Marshfield has four cooling center locations, three of which will not be open Wednesday due to the Juneteenth holiday.

Town Hall: Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Senior Center: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ventress Library: Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Maritime Center will be open every day Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Norwell cooling centers

The town of Norwell has two cooling centers available, with one open for a few hours on Juneteenth.

Norwell Public Library, 64 South St.: Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Norwell Council on Aging, 293 Pine St.: Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. (cooling only); Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pembroke cooling centers

The town of Pembroke has two cooling centers open. Neither will be open Wednesday in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday.

New Senior Center: Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Pembroke Public Library, 142 Center St.: Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Quincy cooling centers

The city of Quincy will have two cooling centers open, one of which will be open Wednesday.

The Kennedy Center, 400 East Squantum St.: Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thomas Crane Public Library Main Branch, 40 Washington St.: Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scituate cooling centers

The town of Scituate will have three cooling centers open, one of which will be open Wednesday.

Scituate Senior Center, 333 First Parish Road: Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Scituate Town Hall, 600 Chief Justice Cushing Highway: Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Scituate Library, 85 Branch St.: Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The GATRA on Demand Seacoast can help with transportation by calling 800-698-7676. Those unable to use GATRA can contact the Public Safety Complex non-emergency line at 781-545-1212.

Weymouth cooling centers

The town of Weymouth has two cooling centers and one will be open on the Juneteenth holiday.

Tufts Library, 46 Broad St.: Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Senior Center, 182 Green St.: Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Hannah Morse covers growth and development for The Patriot Ledger. Know of a South Shore cooling center not on this list? Contact her at hmorse@patriotledger.com.

