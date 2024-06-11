'No accountability': Governor shows ignorance of New College's unique academic culture

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up three bills he signed during a May 2023 ceremony held on the New College of Florida campus. The signed bills included legislation banning state funding for diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Florida public universities.

DeSantis ignorant of NCF teaching system

Recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at New College of Florida against what he calls “woke academia.”

DeSantis praised the conservative transformation of my alma mater, saying that formerly the college “was so much about ideology. You know, no accountability, no grades, none of this other stuff.”

Once again, DeSantis shows his ignorance of New College’s history and academic culture. I graduated in 1977 and I can assure DeSantis that NCF had and continues to have strict accountability.

I recently browsed through some of my course evaluations. At New College, professors indicate if a student succeeded and write multiple paragraphs about a student’s work. For every course, my professors offered cogent observations on my class performance, papers and exams, and understanding of the coursework.

Evaluations balanced criticism with praise, as when my philosophy professor wrote that one paper “while competently done, was unnecessarily confusing in presentation,” and about another, “The clarity of Michael’s criticism of the Plantinga-Kripke theory of naming and the applications of this to de re modality is truly outstanding.”

This system continues: critical written analyses demand excellence from students, holding them accountable for every word spoken in class or written in a paper.

Michael Armstrong, Homer, Alaska, New College Class of 1977

Schools become indoctrination centers

When is someone going to stand up and tell Gov. Ron DeSantis that indoctrination occurs when the government tells schools and teachers what they can and cannot teach?

More than 300 people took part in a Feb. 28, 2023, protest on the New College of Florida campus to voice opposition to the school's newly installed leadership.

The indoctrination bit is getting old (already). DeSantis, apparently, wants schools to teach what he believes and to adhere to his own political and religious philosophy.

It is incumbent on those of us who still believe that we have a choice to make our own decisions to speak up. It is also more important than ever that we vote these people out of office. Our very freedom is at stake.

Mary Sue Baker, Sarasota

Offer free admission at Selby Gardens

Thank you for the report on the Selby Gardens cactus presentation (“One night only: Rare cactus completes yearly bloom at Selby Gardens,” June 7).

Unfortunately, many local residents could not afford the opportunity to participate. Why not take the lead of many European countries and set aside one day of free entrance for the common folk and unwashed?

Keep on dreaming!

Raymond Stock, Sarasota

Wanted: GOP candidate with no rap sheet

In November 2016, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump said, in reference to opponent Hillary Clinton, that a candidate under federal investigation “has no right to be running” and that it would be “virtually impossible” for a president under indictment to govern.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 09: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump greets supporters upon arrival for his campaign rally at Sunset Park on June 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The former president continues campaigning around the country amidst ongoing legal troubles. Trump is scheduled to sit for a probation interview via video on June 10 related to the felony conviction in his New York hush money case. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Now that the former president has been convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal his hush-money payment to a porn star, Republicans would do well to heed Trump’s 2016 advice.

Certainly, the Republican Party has qualified presidential candidates to consider who are not convicted felons.

Ruth Volpe, Port Charlotte

Next leader's challenge: Fix broken system

When is someone going to admit the emperor has no clothes? Our system is broken, dysfunctional, corrupt.

The Democrats run around claiming they must win to save our democracy. We don’t even have a representative republic anymore.

MAGA fans are delusional in thinking former President Donald Trump is their messiah.

I often wonder if things would be different today if social media had been around in 1999 when 89-year-old “Granny D” (Doris Haddock) walked across the U.S. to rally support for campaign finance reform.

Regarding the November election, I won’t be voting for today’s version of the pied piper, "The Donald." Neither will I opt for a third party. Nor will I not vote.

I will cast my vote, reluctantly, for President Joe Biden.

I am hoping against hope that he and those around him will have the courage to address the nation’s real problems: money, the Electoral College and gerrymandering.

Oh, did I fail to mention the military/industrial/political complex?

Heaven help us!

Rhana Bazzini, Sarasota

Rather than majority rule, build consensus

Wow.

I read the letter to the editor June 9 about the importance of majority rule. I think the author is out of touch here.

As an educator in Sarasota County schools for 35 years, from Day One (in 1973) I learned about how to build consensus with fellow educators.

Having the mindset of “Ha, ha, we won – you lost!" never made for a cohesive group of people. We collaborated on how to make everyone happy and get buy-in from all.

If you have 51% for something and 49% against, how do make the 49% happy? It’s called "consensus building."

This isn’t a novel idea; it's how the world ought to work.

Gretchen Zablackas, Osprey

Write to us: How to send a letter to the editor

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: New College demands student excellence, strict accountability