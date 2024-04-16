‘No accountability for anything’: People complain about reckless moped drivers in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A lot of people walking, biking and driving in the District have had to deal with an influx of mopeds, and many have witnessed erratic driving.

The DC Department of Transportation (DDOT) is aware of complaints from others on the road and they’ve convened a multi-agency taskforce to figure out how to best educate moped riders and keep the roads safe.

The number of mopeds in D.C. has been steadily increasing over the past several years.

The DC Department of Motor Vehicles has seen an increase in recent years for motor-driven cycle registrations, which includes mopeds and scooters – from 54 registrations in Fiscal Year 2022, to 143 in FY2023. So far, they’ve seen 78 registrations in FY2024.

“As a pedestrian, those things come out of nowhere or they’re doing unpredictable maneuvers,” said James Jahnkes.

For people walking or biking, it’s an issue.

“There seems to be way more of them, probably three or four times more than normal,” said Traci Crippen. “Total disregard for traffic laws and driving in between traffic, weaving in and out.”

Most seem to be food delivery drivers and DDOT has taken notice.

“We’re well aware and we’re very concerned,” said Sharon Kershbaum, acting DDOT director.

Kershbaum said the Highway Safety and Vision Zero offices are spearheading a taskforce to handle the problem.

“In the short term, we are doing a lot of educational outreach. We’re partnering with the Office of Migrant Services because we’ve observed that a lot of the drivers of the facilities are some of our of the vehicles are some of our newer residents,” Kershbaum said.

DC News Now witnessed several mopeds riding in bike lanes and not listening to red lights.

The problem is many don’t have any registration.

“I feel like there’s there’s no accountability for anything. So if you can be tracked or ticketed, then maybe pay you’ll pay more attention and drive safer,” Crippen said.

D.C. law says moped riders have to wear a helmet, have a valid driver’s license and cannot ride on sidewalks or bike lanes.

Kershbaum said they’ve been talking with other cities with similar problems to find an effective campaign to change behaviors.

