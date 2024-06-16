No AC? Here's where to stay cool in Indianapolis amid heat wave

Alaiah Walliams sprays her friend with a water gun at Bertha Ross Park splash pad in Indianapolis on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

As excessive heat and humidity arrives in Indianapolis, city government has provided a list of public cooling centers residents can go for relief from the first 90-plus days of the year.

Splash pads, pools, Indy Parks Family Centers and public libraries will be open during normal business hours to help residents, especially those without access to air conditioning, stay cool. The city recommends residents take extra precautions against the heat, such as drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated and avoiding or delaying strenuous outdoor activities until late evening hours.

The public is also reminded to check on relatives and neighbors without access to air conditioning, and to never leave children and pets unattended in vehicles.

Here's a list of where you can go and keep cool during the heat.

Heat wave in Indy: Here's how to stay safe

Open public swimming pools

Pools are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays; and noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Broad Ripple Park: 1426 Broad Ripple Ave.

Brookside Park: 3500 Brookside Pkwy. S. Drive

Eagle Creek Beach: 7602 Eagle Beach Dr.

Ellenberger Park: 5301 E. St Clair St.

Frederick Douglass Park: 1425 E. 25th St.

Gustafson Park: 3110 Moller Rd.

Indy Island: 8575 E. Raymond St.

Krannert Park: 605 S. High School Rd.

Northwestway Park: 5343 W. 62nd St.

Rhodius Park: 1720 W. Wilkens St.

Sahm Park: 6801 E. 91st St.

City reopens Krannert Park Family Center City after $10M upgrade

Splash pads

Bel Aire Park

Bertha Ross Park

Carson Park

Christian Park

Clayton & LaSalle Park

Frank & Judy O’Bannon Park

Grassy Creek Park

Haughville Park

Jake Greene Park

Riverwood Park

Stout Field Park

Wes Montgomery Park

Wildwood Park

Willard Park

Indy Parks Family Centers

Broad Ripple Park Family Center: 1426 Broad Ripple Ave.

Brookside Park: 3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr.

Christian Park: 4200 English Ave.

Ellenberger Park: 5301 E. St. Clair St.

Frederick Douglass Park's Family Center: 1616 E. 25th St.

The Garfield Park Arts Center: 2432 Conservatory Dr.

A look at a sign Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, welcoming patrons to Stanley Strader Park, formerly Bethel Park, on Indianapolis' south side.

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center and Aquatic Center: 2345 Pagoda Dr.

The Garfield Park Conservatory: 2505 Conservatory Dr.

Holliday Park Nature Center: 6363 Spring Mill Rd.

Krannert Park Family Center: 605 S High School Rd.

The Riverside Park Family Center: 2420 E Riverside Dr.

Stanley Strader Park: 2850 Bethel Ave.

Click here for a full list of family centers at Indy Parks.

Indianapolis Public Library branches

Central Library: 40 E. St. Clair St.

Beech Grove: 1102 Main St.

College Avenue: 4180 N. College Ave.

Decatur: 5301 Kentucky Ave.

Eagle: 3905 Moller Road

East 38th Street: 5420 E. 38th St.

East Washington: 2822 E. Washington St.

Fort Ben: 9330 E. 56th St.

Franklin Road: 5550 South Franklin Road

Garfield Park: 2502 Shelby St.

Click here for a full list of Indianapolis Public Library branches.

Contact IndyStar investigative reporter Alexandria Burris at aburris@gannett.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter, at @allyburris.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Here's where to stay cool in Indianapolis amid heat wave