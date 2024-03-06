No. 7 North Carolina overpowers Notre Dame 84-51 on senior night

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) gestures to the crowd as leaves in the final minutes of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame, Tuesday, March. 5, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot played in his record 162nd ACC game and No. 7 North Carolina overpowered Notre Dame 84-51 on senior night Tuesday to clinch at least a share of the regular-season conference championship.

The fifth-year player who holds the school's record for career rebounds and double-doubles checked out to a standing ovation with about three minutes remaining. Scoring his last basket at Smith Center on a 3-pointer, Bacot finished the night with 14 points and five rebounds.

RJ Davis, who also might have played his final game at home, had 22 points and six assists. He exited the court immediately after Bacot to applause.

Harrison Ingram added 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Tar Heels (24-6, 16-3).

North Carolina's fifth straight victory clinched at least a share of the program's 33rd conference title.

Tae Davis led Notre Dame (12-18, 7-12) with 11 points.

Notre Dame didn’t connect on a field goal in the second half until J.R. Konieczny’s layup at the 13:56 mark. North Carolina led by as many as 38 points.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish had won five of their last six games entering this contest, but the Smith Center has proven to be a difficult place for opponents. UNC is 14-1 there this season. Meanwhile, the Irish dropped to 2-9 on the road. Dooming Notre Dame was its lack of offensive execution, as the Irish knocked down just five 3-pointers, tying their lowest total in an ACC game this season.

North Carolina: It’s the first time since the 2018-19 season that the Tar Heels have won at least a share of the ACC crown, and they clinched it by playing some of their best defense of the season. It was the fifth time this year North Carolina held a conference opponent to under 35% shooting from the floor. North Carolina also excelled in transition, turning 12 Notre Dame turnovers into 18 points.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Visits Virginia Tech on Saturday.

North Carolina: Visits No. 9 Duke on Saturday.

