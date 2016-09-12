No. 3 Senate Democrat Schumer discloses pneumonia diagnosis

WASHINGTON (AP) — The No. 3 Senate Democrat is disclosing that he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Senator Chuck Schumer was diagnosed several weeks ago. His disclosure Monday comes amid furor over Hillary Clinton's own pneumonia diagnosis.

In response to questions from The Associated Press, Schumer spokesman Matt House says in a statement that Schumer was diagnosed with pneumonia and took antibiotics per doctor's order, and also kept a lighter schedule. House says, "His doctor has pronounced him all cleared up and he's feeling much better."

Schumer was present at Sunday's Sept. 11 memorial where Clinton collapsed. Her staff later disclosed the pneumonia diagnosis.

The 65-year-old Schumer put out a statement about chatting with Clinton at the event, but did not disclose his own condition.