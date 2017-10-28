No. 24 Memphis beats Tulane 56-26

Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson (4) jumps over the goal line to score a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulane Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) — Riley Ferguson passed for 298 yards and three touchdowns and Darrell Henderson rushed for 112 yards and another score to lead No. 24 Memphis to a 56-26 victory over Tulane on Friday night.

The win was the fourth straight for Memphis (7-1, 4-1) and kept the Tigers atop the American Athletic Conference's West Division.

Memphis will be awaiting the first College Football Playoff rankings, which will be released Tuesday. The Tigers have wins over two Top 25 programs.

"To be honest, I think we've done a good job with the opportunities we've had," Memphis coach Mike Norvell said.

Tulane (3-5, 1-3) dropped its third consecutive game and lost its 11th straight in the series.

Ferguson entered having thrown for 1,181 yards and 11 touchdowns — with one interception — in the team's previous three games. He continued his solid play by throwing for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the opening half. The Tigers led 35-12 at halftime.

Ferguson added two rushing touchdowns, including an 11-yard run with 2 minutes left to cap Memphis' scoring.

Tulane, which ranked 12th nationally in rushing at 266 yards per game, managed only 16 yards rushing in the first quarter and 95 in the opening half.

"Seeing them with 52 carries and (only) 122 yards, that's pretty special," Norvell said.

Despite the sluggish start, the Green Wave scored 19 straight points after falling behind 35-0.

Tulane scored twice in the final 3:44 of the first half — including a touchdown on the final play of the half — and added a third-quarter touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Jonathan Banks to Charles Jones to trim the deficit to 35-19.

Although Memphis averaged 12 yards per play in the opening half, it was unable to sustain its first-half production. Memphis gained only 20 yards on its first three second-half possessions and needed a defensive score to create some separation. Linebacker Austin Hall recovered a bad Tulane snap in the end zone to give the Tigers a 42-19 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Ferguson added his two rushing touchdowns in the closing 8 minutes.