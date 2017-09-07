    No. 22 Florida cancels home opener vs Northern Colorado

    Passengers check the departure board at Miami International Airport Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. South Florida officials are expanding evacuation orders as Hurricane Irma approaches, telling more than a half-million people to seek safety inland. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

    GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 22 Florida has canceled its home opener against Northern Colorado because of impending Hurricane Irma.

    Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin says it "become obvious that playing a football game is not the right thing to do."

    The game will not be made up.

    Officials initially moved the start time from 7:30 p.m. Saturday to noon, but Stricklin says it became clear that getting to and from the game would create more problems for a state preparing for a Category 5 hurricane.

    Stricklin says "the focus of our state and region needs to be on evacuations and relief efforts. There is a tremendous amount of stress currently on the roads of this state, and the availability of gas, water and other supplies are at critical levels. Playing a college football game Saturday would only add to that stress."

