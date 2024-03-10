No. 2 UConn overcomes 15-2 deficit to beat Providence 74-60 and likely seal No. 1 NCAA seed

UConn coach Dan Hurley reacts after guard Cam Spencer (12) scored 3 points during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Providence, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 16 points and Tristen Newton had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists as second-ranked UConn bounced back after falling behind 15-2 early to beat Providence 74-60 in their regular-season finale Saturday night.

Stephon Castle added 14 points for the Huskies (28-3, 18-2 Big East), who finished with four straight wins and 18 victories in their last 19 games. Coach Dan Hurley, who previously worked at Providence rival Rhode Island, picked up a technical foul just three minutes into the game and spent part of the last minute jawing with a fan in the second row.

Big East player of the year candidate Devin Carter scored 24 points with 15 rebounds for Providence (19-12, 10-10). The Friars, who had won two straight home games against UConn, fell to 2-4 versus ranked teams this season.

The Friars scored 15 of the first 17 points, including a free throw when Hurley was called for a technical foul for arguing with the referees.

PC led 19-9 before UConn scored 30 of the next 35 points, tying it 21-all when Providence coach Kim English was called for a technical. The Huskies took the lead on back-to-back 3-pointers from Castle and Newton, then added a couple more 3s from Karaban and Cam Spencer during a 15-0 run that made it 42-24 at halftime.

Providence did not make a basket in the last 8:46 of the first half.

UConn has likely wrapped up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, regardless of what happens in the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden next week. It will be the Huskies’ sixth time as a No. 1 seed.

Providence is on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and might need to go far in the Big East Tournament to make it.

UConn: Has a bye in the Big East Tournament to the quarterfinals on Thursday, when it will play the winner of the first-round game between Xavier and Butler.

Providence: Will be the No. 7 seed in the Big East Tournament and face No. 10 seed Georgetown on Wednesday night.

