No. 12 Cincinnati wins inaugural Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Gary Clark scored 17 points, Kyle Washington had his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 12 Cincinnati won the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic 78-53 over Wyoming on Wednesday night.

Clark was named the MVP of the three-game event with 49 points, 28 boards and seven assists. Jacob Evans was also on the all-tournament team for the Bearcats.

For the second straight game, Cincinnati jumped out to a big lead.

Clark scored the game's first nine points — and his teams' opening 13 points — and Cincinnati extended it to 20-2 after nine minutes. Wyoming only made one field goal in the final six minutes of the half but Louis Adams' basket pulled the Cowboys within 37-20 at the break.

Clark only played nine minutes in the first half because of two fouls, but he hit 6 of 8 field goals. He made the first basket after halftime and Wyoming had one field goal in the first five minutes to trail 47-24 after Evans' 3-pointer.

Evans and Cane Broome each added 10 points for Cincinnati (6-0).

On Tuesday night, Jarron Cumberland opened the scoring with 3-pointers on consecutive possessions and Evans hit another before Richmond scored. When Justin Jenifer hit a 3 just beyond the five-minute mark, Cincinnati was up 14-4. The Bearcats beat the Spiders 75-48 to advance to the title game.

Cumberland was just 2 of 6 from the floor against Wyoming.

Hayden Dalton led Wyoming (4-1) with three 3-pointers and 15 points. Alan Herndon and Louis Adams each added 12 points for the Cowboys, who were outrebounded 43-28.

The Cowboys were just 6-of-31 shooting with 15:13 remaining in the game.

UP NEXT

Wyoming hosts Division II New Mexico Highlands on Sunday.

Cincinnati returns home to face Alabama State on Monday.