No. 1 UConn routs No. 5 UCLA 78-60 for 39th road win in row

Connecticut guard Crystal Dangerfield (5) drives as UCLA guard Kennedy Burke (22) defends in the first quarter of an NCAA women's basketball game in Los Angeles Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 23 points and No. 1 UConn routed fifth-ranked UCLA 78-60 on Tuesday night, snapping the Bruins' 32-game home winning streak.

Crystal Dangerfield added 17 points for the Huskies (4-0), who won their 39th consecutive road game in their first visit to Westwood since 1998.

The Bruins (3-1) fell to 0-17 against top-ranked teams and are winless in five meetings against UConn, which beat UCLA in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 last season.

Jordin Canada and Monique Billings scored 15 points each for the Bruins. Kennedy Burke added 14 points.

The Huskies pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring UCLA 22-9, including 16 in a row, to take a 62-38 lead. Collier scored six straight and Dangerfield added five.

UConn's run continued in the fourth when the Huskies scored the first four points, extending their lead to 66-38.

A 3-pointer by Canada was UCLA's first basket since 5 minutes into the third quarter.

But the Bruins couldn't shoot from long-range when the Huskies dared them, going 6 of 26 on 3-pointers.

UConn led by 10 in the first quarter only to see the Bruins cut it to five points on a basket by Billings in the second. The crowd, which filled the lower bowl at Pauley Pavilion, was in full voice with the Bruins playing pesky defense and point guard Canada darting and weaving to the basket against the bigger Huskies.

But Megan Walker responded with three 3-pointers in a row and Dangerfield capped the scoring with another trey that left the Huskies leading 40-29 at halftime after shooting 60 percent from the field.

The Bruins' home winning streak was the second-longest active run in the nation behind UConn's 68 in a row.

NO KATIE LOU

The Huskies played their second straight game without preseason All-American Katie Lou Samuelson, who has a sprained left foot. The injury spoiled what would have been a homecoming game for the junior guard, who is from Huntington Beach and had her parents in the stands. She broke the same foot in the 2016 national semifinals. Wearing a boot, Samuelson was up and down shouting encouragement from the bench.

BIG PICTURE

UConn beat its third Pac-12 opponent in four games by an average of 26 points, proving the Huskies can dominate both sides of the country.

UCLA has achieved its highest ranking since the Bruins were also fifth on Nov. 29, 1999. They moved up three spots this week on the strength of a victory over then-No. 3 Baylor.

UP NEXT

UConn heads to Oregon to play Michigan State in the PK80 Invitational on Saturday before wrapping up its West Coast trip at Nevada on Tuesday.

After four straight home games to open the season, UCLA travels to Las Vegas to play Kansas State and Creighton in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout on Friday and Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25