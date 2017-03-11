No. 1 best-selling book on Amazon is some very light reading

Michael J. Knowles' newest book has reached the top of the charts.

The actor and conservative news site The Daily Wire correspondent's 266-page political overview of the Democratic party is, well, quite the page-turner. And a surprisingly quick read, given the subject matter.

Here's a quick flip through the book, Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide:

Yup, it's filled with empty pages. And has earned Knowles the No. 1 spot on Amazon's best-sellers book page. He said on Fox News earlier this week that he "took a very long time to research this book." Funny.

Top of the charts! @michaeljknowles blank book "Reasons to Vote for Democrats" hits number one on Amazon pic.twitter.com/MoU8K1ik1l — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 10, 2017

The book is described as, "The most exhaustively researched and coherently argued Democrat Party apologia to date."

But two can play this game.

Another book taking on Donald Trump (which came out earlier, just after the election) trolls readers with 206 empty pages. Why Trump Deserves Trust, Respect and Admiration by David King tells readers on each page, "These blank pages speak a thousand words, but feel free to use for notes."

We took advantage of Amazon's Look Inside feature to get a sneak peek of all of Trump's stellar qualities:

Touché.

Both sell for under $10 on Amazon, so think of them as pretty well-priced notebooks with an acerbic sense of humor.

Good to note the whole blank-page gimmick is nothing new. This author has built a career on "writing" books with empty pages, such as his 2011 best-seller, What Every Man Thinks About Apart From Sex.