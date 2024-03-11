NNYADP Research Update Meeting in Chazy on March 13

Mar. 11—CHAZY — Research focused on growing the tree syrup industry in Northern New York will be among the Northern New York Agricultural Development Program (NNYADP) research update presentations slated for Wednesday, March 13, in Chazy.

The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Joseph C. Burke Education and Research Center at Miner Institute, 586 Ridge Road. The event is free to attend, however registration is requested by contacting Cornell Cooperative Extension at 315-376-5270.

Uihlein Maple Research Forest Director Adam Wild from Lake Placid will share information on how a warming climate creates new challenges for sugarmakers and how tapping into other-than-maple tree species for syrup production can increase maple producers and landowners' economic potential.

"Maple production in Northern New York has increased in recent years in part due to increasing demand, research, and equipment innovations. Beyond maple, tapping into other tree syrups can increase landowners' economic potential," Wild said.

Other presentations will focus on dairy sustainability; the importance of whole farm nutrient mass balance and managing greenhouse gas emissions; and the use of technology, including satellites, for stabilizing crop yield.

Willsboro Farm Manager Michael H. Davis, Ph.D. will present an update on NNYADP trials of specialty fruit and nut crops for northern New York growers.

Miner Institute Research Scientist Laura Klaiber will be sharing a summary of 10 years of farm tile drainage and water quality research in the Lake Champlain watershed.

Research funded by the farmer-driven NNYADP is progressively building real-world, field-tested, data-based foundations that help agricultural producers across the six-county northern region of New York and statewide to manage and adapt to the complex mix of factors that influences farm sustainability and agricultural environmental stewardship.

Funding for the Northern New York Agricultural Development Program is supported by the New York State Legislature through the New York State Assembly and administered by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Learn more at www.nnyagdev.org.

