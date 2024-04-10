NNPD searching for missing woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are searching for a missing woman they consider to be endangered due to a medical condition.

Police said 32-year-old Brittany Sturdill was last seen on Tuesday, April 9 at 1041 Willow Green Drive heading towards Old Oyster Point Road.

Sturdill is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She was wearing a black and tan tie-dyed shirt, blue jeans, flat shoes with a black bow.

Anyone with information on Sturdill’s whereabouts should call 911 or Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.

