NNPD investigating overnight shooting on Jefferson Ave.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Jefferson Avenue.

Officers responded to the 9800 block of Jefferson Avenue on Friday, May 10 around 1 a.m., after hearing gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived to the scene and found an adult male suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transferred to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 757-247-2500.

