NNPD: Assault suspect barricades himself in residence with family

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A barricade situation initiated in Newport News on Sunday afternoon after police responded to a report of an assault, police said.

Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of 72nd Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, a woman reported being assaulted by a man in the residence. After further investigation, it was determined the man was in the residence with several family members and currently has outstanding warrants in reference to a prior incident.

Negotiations with the subject continue and the investigation is ongoing. Family members are still inside the residence as of 6:20 p.m., police said.

