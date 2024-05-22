NMSU student group earns national recognition

May 21—A New Mexico State University student organization has earned national awards, the school announced.

NMSU received the top honor from the Association of Information Systems Student Chapters. The student group also received the New Student Chapter of the Year award and the Outstanding Community Service Award.

"Winning these awards reinforces our commitment to excellence and service, showcasing the dedication and impact of our members. We are proud to represent New Mexico State University on a national stage and remain persistent in our mission to empower students and serve our community," Deema S. Alyones, who serves as the president of the NMSU AIS chapter, said in a statement. "As the president of the organization, I am greatly proud and thankful for all our members who contribute to our community through fundraising, workshops and volunteer work,

Rajaa Shindi, an assistant professor of accounting and information systems who advises the NMSU AIS chapter, was also named Best Volunteer of the Year.

Shindi established the AIS chapter at NMSU in 2021.

The group aims to provide opportunities for students to participate in information technology and related careers.

"I want to congratulate my students for winning these prestigious awards," Shindi said in a news release. "To be recognized on a national level is a testament to their dedication to one another and the NMSU community."