NMSU Board of Regents starting new search for next president
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State University Board of Regents voted to unanimously launch a new search for the university’s next president. At the beginning of February, they announced the five finalists but on Monday, NMSU’s Board of Regents released a statement saying more work was needed.
After careful consideration, I do not believe that any of the current finalists fully meet the needs of New Mexico State University at this critical juncture.
Finding the right leader is paramount. While the presented candidates possess impressive qualifications and are assets to their respective institutions, we have yet to see the next leader of our university.
Ammu Devasthali, Chair, NMSU Board of Regents
The university has not released a new timeline for finding a new president.
