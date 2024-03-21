NMSP warns of counterfeit GoFundMe pages for Officer Justin Hare

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are warning the public of fake social media pages spreading misinformation about fallen NMSP Officer Justin Hare. They say at least one account is fake and also said there are fake GoFundMe pages as well.

Community mourns the loss of NMSP Officer Justin Hare

There are two GoFundMe’s that have been set up. Click these links if you wish to donate.

