NMSP: Radioactive camera lost near Eunice

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a radioactive camera with a 35-foot cable and crank was lost near Eunice on a closed road on Thursday. The camera could be very dangerous if it is improperly used.

There is a $5,000 reward for its return, no questions asked. If found, people are asked to contact National Inspection Services at (833)-610-1134 or (979) 739-3855. They can also be contacted at www.nisndt.com.

