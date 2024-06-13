NMSP: Missing Endangered issued for missing 72-year-old woman

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Otero County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old woman.

Annette Meyerhoff, 72, was last seen at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 11 at her residence in Timberon, New Mexico, according to the New Mexico State Police (NMSP).

Meyerhoff is described as: 5-foot-4; 137 pounds; grey hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a sweater and jeans.

NMSP said she may be in a 2015 Buick with NM plate BPKF73.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Otero County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 437-2210 or dial 911.

