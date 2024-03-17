NMSP: Man wanted for officer’s murder taken into custody

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said there was a deputy-involved shooting in the area of Unser and Anderson Hill.

New Mexico State Police said Jaremy Smith, the man wanted for a police officer’s murder, has been captured after a pursuit and the shooting.

No deputies were reported injured. The Muli-Agency Task Force is investigating.

