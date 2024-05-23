NMSP: Man found dead in Albuquerque possibly struck by train

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police believe a man was hit by a train sometime in the last day in the South Valley. The body was found on Wednesday near the railroad tracks at Second Street and Rio Bravo.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

