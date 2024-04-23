NMSP looking for 10-year-old boy taken by non-custodial mother in ABQ

Apr. 22—The New Mexico State Police said it sent out an Amber Alert as it looks for a 10-year-old boy after his noncustodial mother took him and fled in Northeast Albuquerque.

NMSP spokesman Ray Wilson said Carlos Hernandez was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday outside the New Mexico Human Services Department building on the 1000 block of Lamberton Place NE.

The alert was sent late Monday afternoon.

Wilson said Hernandez was abducted by his non-custodial mother Angelique Sanchez, 39, and the two were traveling in a white Hyundai Sonata with New Mexico plate number BDJZ56.

Wilson said Hernandez is 4-feet-5, 60 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Sanchez is 5-3 inches and 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Wilson said Hernandez had been reported missing to the Albuquerque Police Department on April 12. The boy had been seen with Sanchez at about 12:30 p.m. Monday at New Mexico Human Services.

Wilson said New Mexico State Police responded to the area and attempted to contact Sanchez, who rammed into a State Police patrol vehicle while fleeing. She was last seen driving the wrong way on Menaul.

Wilson said State Police did not start a pursuit because the boy was in the car.

"Many details are still unknown, and the case remains under investigation," Wilson said.

He said anyone with information asked to call the New Mexico State Police at 505-841-9256 or 911.