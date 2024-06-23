NMSP: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office involved in shooting

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is looking into a shooting on Saturday.

The shooting took place on US 380, and officials said the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was involved. NMSP reported deputies and the suspect were not shot.

As of 8:14 p.m. on Saturday, the scene is still active.

If more information is released, it will be added to this article.

