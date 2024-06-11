NMSP investigating fatal police shooting in Española

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a deadly police shooting that happened on Sunday in Española. According to NMSP, an Española Police Department officer found a stolen Jeep in a Walgreens parking lot. They say 28-year-old Jeffrey Martinez was in the vehicle and fled on foot.

New Mexico man facing federal charges for February shooting

They say an officer gave verbal commands to Martinez and that the officer eventually fired their weapon hitting Martinez who later died at the hospital. No officers were injured.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.